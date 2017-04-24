Affidavit: Lufkin man breaks into ex'...

Affidavit: Lufkin man breaks into ex's home, attacks 2

15 hrs ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office are charging a Lufkin man accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and attacking her and her current boyfriend. According to an arrest affidavit, deputies responded to a call at the 200 block of Meadowview Street on April 1 and found two men in the front yard and one was holding the other down.

