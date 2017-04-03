Affidavit: Lufkin HS student used 2 f...

Affidavit: Lufkin HS student used 2 fake Facebook accounts to get nude photos from girl

Officers with the Lufkin ISD Police Department arrested a 17-year-old LHS student on March 31 in connection to allegations that he set up two bogus Facebook pages and used them to intimidate a 15-year-old girl into sending him nude photos of herself. Jose Arrendondo was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony online impersonation charge on March 31. He was released on April 1 after he posted a bail amount of $2,500.

