Affidavit: Lufkin HS student used 2 fake Facebook accounts to get nude photos from girl
Officers with the Lufkin ISD Police Department arrested a 17-year-old LHS student on March 31 in connection to allegations that he set up two bogus Facebook pages and used them to intimidate a 15-year-old girl into sending him nude photos of herself. Jose Arrendondo was booked into the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony online impersonation charge on March 31. He was released on April 1 after he posted a bail amount of $2,500.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr 1
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar 11
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar 8
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb '17
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Feb '17
|Mr nobody
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC