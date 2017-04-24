ACSO patrol vehicle hit 69 times during fatal six-hour standoff

On Wednesday, East Texas News got a look at what was left of an Angelina County sheriff deputy's car, which was shot dozens of times during a six-hour standoff with a Lufkin man. Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches says the standoff suspect, Stacy Sturdivant, shot the ACSO patrol SUV, a Chevrolet Tahoe, a total of 69 times.

