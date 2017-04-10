ACSO: Lufkin man threatened wife, children with crescent wrench

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's office arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to allegations that he got mad his wife because she wouldn't let him drive and threatened her and their two children with a crescent wrench Thursday. William Rodney Lowery, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and two state-jail felony endangering a child charges.

