ACSO: Lufkin man threatened wife, children with crescent wrench
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's office arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to allegations that he got mad his wife because she wouldn't let him drive and threatened her and their two children with a crescent wrench Thursday. William Rodney Lowery, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge and two state-jail felony endangering a child charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sheila Ann Morton missing (Aug '14)
|Apr 8
|Still concerned
|10
|Speed Trap
|Apr 5
|WolfPack
|1
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Apr 1
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar '17
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar '17
|HighEnd
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC