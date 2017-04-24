Abra Nicol, April 2017 mug

A woman was arrested Sunday in Lufkin after she broke into a home and kicked a deputy during her arrest. According to the Angelina County Sheriff's Department, at approximately 8:00 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence located in the 5000 block of FM 326 South in reference to a criminal trespass of a habitation that just occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.