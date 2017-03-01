We just got through experiencing one of the warmest winters on record
The talk of the town lately has been about just how warm and balmy it has been this winter season in East Texas. After all, many of us have been having to flip back and forth between the heaters and air-conditioning, with the air conditioning getting the heavier workload.
