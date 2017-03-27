Tyler County sheriff reports tree on ...

Tyler County sheriff reports tree on house,downed trees and power lines

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has extended the tornado warning that is already in effect for Jasper County to 5:15 p.m. The tornado warning for Tyler County expired at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The tornado warning means a possible tornado has been sighted in that area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louie gohmert Mar 26 Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Mar 26 jordynpaige98 1
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar 11 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar 8 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb '17 AndyBoyd11 1
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Feb '17 Mr nobody 3
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb '17 Kbb 43
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,412 • Total comments across all topics: 279,955,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC