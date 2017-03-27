Tyler County sheriff reports tree on house,downed trees and power lines
The National Weather Service in Shreveport has extended the tornado warning that is already in effect for Jasper County to 5:15 p.m. The tornado warning for Tyler County expired at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. The tornado warning means a possible tornado has been sighted in that area.
