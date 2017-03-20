Suspect still at large after chase by ACSO deputies ends with crash at Lufkin apartments

One person is still at large after a driver fled a traffic stop attempt by an Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputy at a high rate of speed, led law enforcement on a 21-mile chase, and then rammed a steel gate at the entrance to a Lufkin apartment complex late Thursday night. Law enforcement officers arrested the passenger in the pickup at the scene, according to a post that appeared on Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches' Facebook page.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.