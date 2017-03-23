Restaurant Report - Angelina County -...

Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 03/23/17

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Subway at 5772 Ted Trout in Hudson: 7 demerits for water at hand sinks not getting hot enough, paper towels needed at all hand sinks, and hot water and paper towels not used to wash hands. Bodacious BBQ at 5215 Timberland: 4 demerits for pipe behind ice machine needed to be cleaned and toxic items stored above single-service items.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar 11 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar 8 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb 28 AndyBoyd11 1
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Feb 24 Mr nobody 3
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb 22 Kbb 43
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Feb '17 TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Wikileaks
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,535 • Total comments across all topics: 279,771,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC