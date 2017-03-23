Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 03/23/17
Subway at 5772 Ted Trout in Hudson: 7 demerits for water at hand sinks not getting hot enough, paper towels needed at all hand sinks, and hot water and paper towels not used to wash hands. Bodacious BBQ at 5215 Timberland: 4 demerits for pipe behind ice machine needed to be cleaned and toxic items stored above single-service items.
