NPD: 2nd alleged sexual assault victi...

NPD: 2nd alleged sexual assault victim makes outcry against HHS worker

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Another alleged sexual assault victim has made an outcry against a phlebotomist with Texas Health and Human Services who was arrested by the Nacogdoches Police Department last week. According to the arrest affidavit for the second sexual assault charge that has been filed against Adolfo Duran, 42, the details of the alleged sexual assault are very similar to the one East Texas News reported last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jennifer McElreath Feb 28 AndyBoyd11 1
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Feb 24 Mr nobody 3
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb 22 Kbb 43
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Feb 15 TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Feb 14 tomin cali 1
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Jan '17 Lardgut thug with... 2
where ya'll at? Jan '17 Anonymous 6
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Angelina County was issued at March 02 at 10:10AM CST

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,975 • Total comments across all topics: 279,274,036

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC