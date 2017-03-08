More

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff's Office arrested a 35-year-old man in connection to allegations that he stole a $7,000 racing-style Bianchi bicycle from the parking lot of a Lufkin in September of 2016. Jeremy Dewayne Yates, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County jail on a state-jail theft between $2,500 and $30,000 charge, a Class A misdemeanor failure to appear charge in connection ton interfering with an emergency call, a Class A misdemeanor bail jumping and failure to appear charge, a Class C misdemeanor assault-family violence charge, and two misdemeanor traffic charges.

