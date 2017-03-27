More
If you are a fan of Animal Planet's hit show, "Lone Star Law," then you may notice someone you recognize from Lufkin. This Sunday viewers will get their first look at Angelina County Game Warden James Barge in action and he makes a stop by Doctor Lindsay Syler's office, the Angelina Animal Hospital, to get help with a hurt owl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Audit: Officials in speed trap Texas town caugh... (Mar '14)
|Sat
|Out of state
|81
|Louie gohmert
|Mar 26
|Little joe
|1
|TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street
|Mar 26
|jordynpaige98
|1
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar 11
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar 8
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb '17
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Feb '17
|Mr nobody
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC