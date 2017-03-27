More

Friday Mar 31

If you are a fan of Animal Planet's hit show, "Lone Star Law," then you may notice someone you recognize from Lufkin. This Sunday viewers will get their first look at Angelina County Game Warden James Barge in action and he makes a stop by Doctor Lindsay Syler's office, the Angelina Animal Hospital, to get help with a hurt owl.

