Man who called in bomb threat to Lufkin Pilgrim's Pride plant accepts 1 year in county jail

2 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

A 40-year-old Lufkin man accepted a plea bargain deal of one year in the county jail for calling in a bomb threat to the Pilgrim's Pride plant in Lufkin in May of 2016. Almuhajir Askari Salahuddin, who is also known as Thomas Green, appeared in Judge Paul White's 159th Judicial District Court Tuesday morning for a plea bargain hearing.

