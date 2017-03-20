Man arrested in Lufkin after attempti...

Man arrested in Lufkin after attempting to flush half a gram of meth

Yesterday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

According to Lufkin PD, on Saturday around 10:40 p.m., police were called to a convenience store located 3100 block of Atkinson Drive and Paul Street after a man paid with a fake bill. Police found the man inside a bathroom at Herty Park located on the 400 block of Michael Street.

