Machete-wielding woman arrested in Lu...

Machete-wielding woman arrested in Lufkin

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

LUFKIN - A woman is in jail on public intoxication charges and resisting arrest after displaying a machete at officers and others. Lufkin police responded to reports of 30-year-old Laricia Young with a machete in the 700 block of Moore Avenue Tuesday morning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar 11 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar 8 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb 28 AndyBoyd11 1
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Feb 24 Mr nobody 3
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb 22 Kbb 43
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Feb '17 TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,727 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,626

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC