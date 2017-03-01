Lufkin's Big Thicket Brewery closes down
The Big Thicket Brewery, which was located on West Shepherd Avenue, had been open since October 2014. Crew and Corey Crawford opened the brewery after about a year and a half of planning and a lot of paperwork, according to a previous East Texas News story.
