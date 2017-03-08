Lufkin woman accepts 2 years of deferred for assaulting senior citizen with cane
A 61-year-old Lufkin woman accepted a plea bargain deal of two years of deferred adjudication Tuesday for using a cane to injure a senior citizen in September of 2015. Devi Elizabeth Pike appeared in an Angelina County judicial district court room for a plea bargain hearing Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|13 hr
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb 28
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Feb 24
|Mr nobody
|3
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|Kbb
|43
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb 15
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan '17
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC