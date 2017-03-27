Lufkin Skate park nearing an opening date
Crews with the American Ramp Company put the finishing touches on the park, that sits where tennis courts used to be at Kiwanis Park, earlier this week. After given the okay from the company on Thursday, dozens of skaters took to the park.
