Lufkin PD reporting numerous streets with downed trees, power lines

In the wake of the storm that blew through East Texas Wednesday, the Lufkin Police Department has issued a traffic alert to warn motorists of downed trees and power lines all over the city. According to the Lufkin Police Department's Facebook, the 1800 block of Old Mill, which is near McMullen, is completely blocked due to downed power lines.

