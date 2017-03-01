Lufkin PD: Officer shoots, kills armed suspect to save assault victim

A Lufkin Police officer responding to a call of a stabbing in progress early Wednesday morning, shot and killed the assault suspect when the suspect refused to comply with the officer's commands to stop the assault. Preliminary information shows that the incident began as a disturbance call to dispatchers around 1:20 a.m. Wednesday in which a citizen reported that a man was stabbing another man at 620 Kurth Drive.

