Lufkin PD: Man arrested for passing fake 'motion picture' $100 bill at McDonald's

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 33-year-old Zavalla man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he tried to pass a fake $100 bill at the McDonald's located at 1100 South Timberland Drive. Levi Lyndell Duncan was booked into the Angelina County Jail Wednesday on a state-jail felony forgery of a government, national instrument, money, or security.

