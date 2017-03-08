Lufkin Parks Department addresses saf...

Lufkin Parks Department addresses safety concerns of the Azalea Trail with improvement project

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

The Lufkin Parks and Recreation Department has begun a project they hope will address safety concerns on The Azalea Trail. The Azalea Trail is a 1.9 mile trial that runs from Grace Dunne Richardson Park to Kiwanis Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Wed HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb 28 AndyBoyd11 1
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Feb 24 Mr nobody 3
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb 22 Kbb 43
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Feb 15 TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Feb 14 tomin cali 1
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Jan '17 Lardgut thug with... 2
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,431,636

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC