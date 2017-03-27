LPD investigating robbery, shooting a...

LPD investigating robbery, shooting at north Lufkin barber shop

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: KSWO

Lufkin Police are looking for multiple suspects involved in a robbery and shooting at a north Lufkin business Saturday night. According to the department's spokesperson Jessica Pebsworth, Police were called out to a barbershop on Kurth Drive around 9:45 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Louie gohmert Sun Little joe 1
TK'S Boutique NOW OPEN in Nac- 623 North Street Sun jordynpaige98 1
News Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep... Mar 11 Silver phart 1
ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14) Mar 8 HighEnd 4
Jennifer McElreath Feb 28 AndyBoyd11 1
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Feb '17 Mr nobody 3
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb '17 Kbb 43
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,731 • Total comments across all topics: 279,880,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC