Lone Star Charlie's expected to open in old Lufkin Denny's location by early April

The Lone Star Charlie's restaurant that was once located on the north loop is set to re-open in a new location. The owners of Lone Star Charlie's hope to open the new location in the the space at the Pilot Travel Center on E. Denman Avenue that once housed a Denny's restaurant by April 3 or April 10. Wade Jabbour Jr. said his parents owned and operated the original Lone Star Charlie's.

