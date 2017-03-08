LHS alumnus Hall Henderson appointed to Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees
The Lufkin ISD Board of Trustees met today at noon to appoint Hall Henderson to fill the vacant position of Dr. Keven Ellis who was elected to serve District 9 on the State Board of Education in November. Mr. Henderson is a 2004 Lufkin High School graduate.
