JP's office releases name of 93-year-old woman killed in Lufkin house fire
An Angelina County justice of the peace office has released the inquest form with the name of the 93-year-old woman that died as a result of a fire that occurred at a home in the 3500 block of S. Chestnut Street early Wednesday morning. In the inquest form, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball requested that an autopsy be performed on the body.
