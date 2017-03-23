JP's office releases name of 93-year-...

JP's office releases name of 93-year-old woman killed in Lufkin house fire

Thursday Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

An Angelina County justice of the peace office has released the inquest form with the name of the 93-year-old woman that died as a result of a fire that occurred at a home in the 3500 block of S. Chestnut Street early Wednesday morning. In the inquest form, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Billy Ball requested that an autopsy be performed on the body.

