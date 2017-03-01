Family pastor asks for peace after Lufkin man killed in police shooting
A pastor speaking for the family of a man killed in an officer involved shooting Wednesday morning is asking for people in the community to not rush to judgment. Police say at around 1:20 a.m., an officer responded to a stabbing in progress call in the 600 block of Kurth Drive just outside of Jones Park.
