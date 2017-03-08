Family Crisis Center of East Texas gi...

Family Crisis Center of East Texas gives donation truck a facelift

The bright purple and teal colors on the sides of the Family Crisis Center of East Texas's truck will make it much easier to spot in the region. The truck is used to pick up large donations that are being donated to the two thrift stores in Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

