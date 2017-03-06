East Texas church members write heartfelt messages on walls
Four panels were part of Sunday's service as the congregation came together write messages of hope, love and family which were setup inside the First Baptist Church in Lufkin. "There's lot of ways to help, but this is a unique way to that we can give back that gets our members involved, giving them an opportunity to be hands-on with their faith and to provide a much needed home for a great family," said Walker McWilliams, associate pastor and missions minister.
