DETAB Home and Garden show continues on Saturday
The Deep East Texas Association of Builders is hosting an event that is perfect for anyone looking to build their home from the ground up or just for a remodel. The association is hosting their annual home and garden show in Downtown Lufkin at the Pitser garrison Convention Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar 8
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb 28
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Feb 24
|Mr nobody
|3
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|Kbb
|43
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb 15
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan '17
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC