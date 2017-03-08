DETAB Home and Garden show continues ...

DETAB Home and Garden show continues on Saturday

The Deep East Texas Association of Builders is hosting an event that is perfect for anyone looking to build their home from the ground up or just for a remodel. The association is hosting their annual home and garden show in Downtown Lufkin at the Pitser garrison Convention Center.

