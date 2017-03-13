Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers asking for help finding Radio Shack burglary suspects

After a crew of three suspects burglarized the Lufkin Radio Shack on March and stole almost $7,000 worth of merchandise in 30 seconds, Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying the three young men. "It's Spring Break, and most of us are either traveling, working and wishing we were traveling, or staying home to watch the kids," stated a bulletin on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website.

