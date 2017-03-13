Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers asking for help finding Radio Shack burglary suspects
After a crew of three suspects burglarized the Lufkin Radio Shack on March and stole almost $7,000 worth of merchandise in 30 seconds, Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers is asking for the public's help in identifying the three young men. "It's Spring Break, and most of us are either traveling, working and wishing we were traveling, or staying home to watch the kids," stated a bulletin on the Deep East Texas Crime Stoppers website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lufkin Police PD discontinues Silver Alert, rep...
|Mar 11
|Silver phart
|1
|ethanol-free gas in Nacogdoches (May '14)
|Mar 8
|HighEnd
|4
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb 28
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Feb 24
|Mr nobody
|3
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|Kbb
|43
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb 15
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC