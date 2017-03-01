Angelina County grand jury indicts 3 of 4 suspects in 2016 Family Dollar robbery
An Angelina county grand jury has indicted three of the four suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the Lufkin Family Dollar Store on Dec. 20, 2016. According to the indictment list, Ronal Pernell Davis, 18, Arterius Griffen, 17, and Darion Jaquay Jonson, 18, all of Lufkin, were all indicted on first-degree felony aggravated robbery charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennifer McElreath
|Feb 28
|AndyBoyd11
|1
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Feb 24
|Mr nobody
|3
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|Kbb
|43
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb 15
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan '17
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
|where ya'll at?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC