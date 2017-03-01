Angelina County grand jury indicts 3 of 4 suspects in 2016 Family Dollar robbery

An Angelina county grand jury has indicted three of the four suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the Lufkin Family Dollar Store on Dec. 20, 2016. According to the indictment list, Ronal Pernell Davis, 18, Arterius Griffen, 17, and Darion Jaquay Jonson, 18, all of Lufkin, were all indicted on first-degree felony aggravated robbery charges.

