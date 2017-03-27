Angelina Benefit Rodeo brings back the bull fighters
The rodeo has been part of the community for the last 70 years, and they believe this year could be the best one yet. The proceeds that are raised will go back to local charities with a large amount of the money going to the Lufkin State Supported Living Center.
