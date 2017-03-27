American Red Cross office for Deep East Texas area searching for new warehouse
The American Red Cross warehouse on Paul Street in Lufkin will have to vacate the building by May. The building has sold. Scott Brawley, Disaster Program Manager for Deep East Texas Territory is hoping someone will donate a similar facility in Angelina or Nacogdoches Counties.
