Affidavit: Lufkin teen arrested after friend logged into his Snapchat, found child porn

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 17-year-old high school student earlier this month in connection to allegations that a female friend discovered videos and photos of him sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl when she logged into his Snapchat account. Oscar Alamillio Solis, of Lufkin, was booked in to the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault of a child charge and a third-degree possession of child pornography charge on March 3. He was released from the jail on March 6 after he posted a collective bail amount of $100,000.

