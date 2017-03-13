Affidavit: Lufkin man threw bag with ...

Affidavit: Lufkin man threw bag with meth out window before traffic stop

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

An investigator with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 28-year-old man Tuesday night after he tried to make a traffic stop on a vehicle, and the driver allegedly tossed a bag of what turned out to be methamphetamine out his passenger side window. Juan Miguel Venegas, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams charge, a Class C misdemeanor no driver's license charge, and two Class C misdemeanor failure to maintain financial responsibility charges.

