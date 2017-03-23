Affidavit: Lufkin man asked little girl to play game, sexually assaulted her

Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 32-year-old man Wednesday in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl at an Angelina County home under the pretense of playing a game with her. Tyrus Kevon Johnson, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault of a child charge, a first-degree aggravated sexual assault charge, a Class A misdemeanor unlawful restraint - family violence charge, and a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

