Affidavit: Correctional officer at Diboll prison smuggled K-2 in to inmates for cash

An investigator with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice's Office of the Inspector General arrested a correctional officer at the Diboll Correctional Center on Feb. 14 in connection to allegations that he smuggled synthetic marijuana in to at least two inmates in exchange for money. Jacob Torres, 20, of Lufkin, was booked into the Angelina County jail on a felony bribery charge on Feb. 14. He was released from the jail later that day after he posted a bail amount of $10,000.

