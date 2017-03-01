1st act announced for 3rd Annual Angelina County AirFest
A "world-renowned" aerobatic pilot will be headlining the 3rd Annual Angelina County AirFest, which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7. Kyle Franklin will be performing in his specially built biplane, Dracula. He will also be performing a comedy act in his highly modified Super Cub, according to the Facebook page of the Lufkin Detachment of the Marine Corps League.
