Sales tax numbers show Angelina County, Lufkin both down on revenue

Numbers released from the Texas Comptroller's office show a decline in sales tax revenue for both Lufkin and Angelina County. The office reported the city of Lufkin brought in $1,587,150.36 for the month of December.

