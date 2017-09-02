Restaurant Report - Angelina County 02/09/17
CVS No. 6827 at 923 Frank Street; 7 demerits for shelving in reach-in cooler needed to be cleaned fans in reach-in cooler needed to be cleaned, self-closure at rear exit needed to be cleaned, employee hand washing signs needed for both bathrooms, thermometers needed in all coolers and freezers, and mop sink not accessible at all times.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Jan 28
|tomin cali
|2
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan '17
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
|where ya'll at?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14)
|Dec '16
|Good Citizen
|11
|Long time love
|Dec '16
|Bonds
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC