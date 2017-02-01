Police: Lufkin 'zombie' caught with PCP

Police: Lufkin 'zombie' caught with PCP

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Lufkin police arrested a woman who they say was caught walking around like a zombie on Culverhouse Avenue Tuesday evening. According to the police report, dispatch received a report at 5:17 p.m. of a woman who looked like a zombie walking around in the middle of Culverhouse Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 5 hr VanPhartzz 1,086
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Jan 28 tomin cali 2
Ben Curtis. Drug runner, corrupt ex cop, spousa... Jan 23 Darrin from sudbury 30
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Jan 8 Lardgut thug with... 2
where ya'll at? Jan '17 Anonymous 6
Lufkin Cats Jan '17 Anonymous 1
Aldrege circle rape case (Mar '14) Dec '16 Good Citizen 11
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,138 • Total comments across all topics: 278,520,076

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC