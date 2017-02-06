Mother is online hit after parenting ...

Mother is online hit after parenting confessions video

Read more: Daily Mail

The singer, writer, public speaker and pastor admitted to sending her son to school with two bags of crisps, an egg, a pickle and a Coca-Cola for lunch Shot on the bed that she shares with her husband, she revealed that her son and daughter were lying asleep beside her A mother-of-two has become an online hit after she admitted to leaving the family without toilet paper for three days and giving her son two bags of crisps for lunch. Melissa Radke, from Lufkin, Texas, divulged the information over a series of placards which she shared in a Facebook video that has been viewed over half-a-million times.

