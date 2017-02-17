A joint effort by Trinity County law enforcement officers resulted in three felony drug arrests and the seizure of more than 4 grams of methamphetamine Wednesday. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said that he, TCSO deputies, and Constable Reggie Olive executed a search warrant on a home on Evie Davidson Road in the Nogales Prairie area Wednesday.

