Friday Feb 17

A joint effort by Trinity County law enforcement officers resulted in three felony drug arrests and the seizure of more than 4 grams of methamphetamine Wednesday. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said that he, TCSO deputies, and Constable Reggie Olive executed a search warrant on a home on Evie Davidson Road in the Nogales Prairie area Wednesday.

Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

