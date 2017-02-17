More
A joint effort by Trinity County law enforcement officers resulted in three felony drug arrests and the seizure of more than 4 grams of methamphetamine Wednesday. Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said that he, TCSO deputies, and Constable Reggie Olive executed a search warrant on a home on Evie Davidson Road in the Nogales Prairie area Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb 15
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Jan 28
|tomin cali
|2
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan '17
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
|where ya'll at?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC