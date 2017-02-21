Lufkin's Downtown Hoedown gets rebranded
The annual Downtown Hoedown that is entering its 25th year will now be known as SpringFest. The event is still being put on by Lufkin Main Street.The event will take place on April 22. "The event started off being connected with the rodeo but we are no longer connected," Main Street Director Barbara Thompson said.
