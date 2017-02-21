Lufkin police arrest mother in baby's...

Lufkin police arrest mother in baby's burned hand incident

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: KTRE-TV Lufkin

Lufkin police have arrested a second person, this time the mother, in connection to a baby's severely burned hand. According to the arrest affidavit East Texas News obtained Tuesday, a Lufkin PD detective was contacted by a special investigator with Child Protective Services on Jan. 25 about a case he was working that involved a 6-month-old baby with a severe burn on his left hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lufkin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n... Fri Mr nobody 3
PetSense (Feb '08) Feb 22 Kbb 43
Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec... Feb 15 TamiimatM 1
News Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C... Feb 14 tomin cali 1
Grant Jones (Police Officer) Jan '17 Lardgut thug with... 2
where ya'll at? Jan '17 Anonymous 6
Lufkin Cats Jan '17 Anonymous 1
See all Lufkin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lufkin Forum Now

Lufkin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lufkin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. Wall Street
 

Lufkin, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,187,692

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC