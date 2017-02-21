Lufkin police arrest mother in baby's burned hand incident

Lufkin police have arrested a second person, this time the mother, in connection to a baby's severely burned hand. According to the arrest affidavit East Texas News obtained Tuesday, a Lufkin PD detective was contacted by a special investigator with Child Protective Services on Jan. 25 about a case he was working that involved a 6-month-old baby with a severe burn on his left hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.