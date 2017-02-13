Lufkin PD: Woman used metal stick to do $10K worth of damage to man's car after spat
Officers with the Lufkin Police Department arrested a 29-year-old woman Thursday morning after she allegedly got into an argument with the man she was living with and attacked his Ford Fusion with a "metal stick," doing more than $10,000 worth of damage to it. Joyce Ann Shedd, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a state-jail felony criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000 charge.
