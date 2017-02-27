Lufkin man accused of beating ex-wife, attacking her with hot curling iron

A Lufkin man is facing a burglary charge after his ex-wife says he broke into her home and assaulted her in December by hitting her and even using a hot curling iron in the attack. According to an arrest affidavit, Hudson police were called to the 4000 block of Ted Trout Drive at 8:39 p.m. on Dec. 15. An officer reported that he was met by a woman who said that her ex-husband, McCarver, had come into her house through a side window near the carport.

