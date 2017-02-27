Lufkin group hosting Black History Mo...

Lufkin group hosting Black History Month program

Friday Feb 24

The group 'Maintain the Knowledge' is planning on honoring a very special group of citizens at the second annual Black History Month program. The theme for the event is 'Remembering our unspoken heroes' and will be held at the Brandon Community Center on Kelty's Street Saturday afternoon.

