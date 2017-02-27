Lufkin group hosting Black History Month program
The group 'Maintain the Knowledge' is planning on honoring a very special group of citizens at the second annual Black History Month program. The theme for the event is 'Remembering our unspoken heroes' and will be held at the Brandon Community Center on Kelty's Street Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTRE-TV Lufkin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lufkin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused in fatal 2009 drunk-driving wreck n...
|Feb 24
|Mr nobody
|3
|PetSense (Feb '08)
|Feb 22
|Kbb
|43
|Community Volunteers needed to judge at a Speec...
|Feb 15
|TamiimatM
|1
|Day 2 of Nacogdoches child sex assault trial: C...
|Feb 14
|tomin cali
|1
|Grant Jones (Police Officer)
|Jan '17
|Lardgut thug with...
|2
|where ya'll at?
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|6
|Lufkin Cats
|Jan '17
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lufkin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC