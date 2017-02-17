Jim Riggs points to a classroom he frequently visits and donates his time.
During the Black History Month, the Lufkin Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance will award the "Reverend Bettie Kennedy Racial Equality Award" to Jim Riggs who has made tremendous efforts in combating drug addiction and closing the racial gaps within the community. Riggs said his race is American because it represents unity.
